Two students in Akershus charged with rape at school

Two students from Akershus on 17 and 19 are charged with the rape of a younger student during school hours.

– We can confirm that we are investigating a review about the rape in the school of this district. The case is now under investigation, said police attorney Iselinn Håvarstein from Asker Police to the newspaper Budstikka.

According Håvarstein girl has explained that the incident occurred during school hours. The two young men who have been charged in the case, refuses the guilt.

– My client denies guilt by accusation, says lawyer Peder Morset, which defends the 17 years old boy.

The accused is subject to a contact ban. This means that they cannot take direct or indirect verbal or physical contact with the girl, either personally or through others.

It does not mean that the victim not risk facing them at school.

– It is not necessarily a violation of the contact ban if they stay in the school yard or canteen simultaneously. That it can be perceived as unpleasant one, says Håvarstein.

Police have not found it necessary to declare the detention of the accused, since they believe there is no risk of destruction of evidence.

19 years old has not yet been appointed defender.

