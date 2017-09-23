UDI to close six more asylum reception centres

The Directorate of Immigration (UDI) announced that they’ll close another six asylum reception centres of a total of 640 reception centres across the country.

The regular asylum centres to be closed in this round are Sunndal, Husebyparken in Farsund, and Førde reception centre.

Additionally, three centres for unaccompanied minors will be closed, namely Svolvær in Vågan, Meråker centre, and the reception centre in Porsgrunn.

‘It is difficult to close well-run asylum centres, but the need for the centres is still declining,’ said Borghild Fløtre, Deputy Director General at the UDI.The centres will be closed at the turn of the year.

At the end of August, 7,500 people were accommodated in Norwegian asylum centres. That is approximately 6,000 fewer than in January.

Approximately 1,600 of these have received a final rejection of their application and a notice to leave. Less than 2,000 are waiting for their application to be processed.

Once this round of closures has been completed, the UDI will retain approximately 6,600 beds at asylum reception centres. Additionally, they retain the new arrival centre at Østfold.

