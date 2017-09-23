Royal couple take ‘blind test’ in ‘Trondheims kitchen garden’

Soap production, and vegetable cultivation, were the main focus of the last day of this year’s county trip.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited Tautra in Frosta municipality, the final municipality during their journey through Nord-Trøndelag on Friday.

They visited the Mariakloster, where the nuns produce soaps and creams containing essential oils. The royal couple partook of song and prayer, and saw soap production in progress. In her speech later in the day, the Crown Princess said that it had been a powerful experience.

‘Today, it was good to come to a place and meet the kindness, joy and openness that the Mariakloster and sisters showed us,’ she said.

Then she, and the Crown Prince visited Valberg Slektsgård, via Viken Gartneri. Crown Princess Mette-Marit said that she’s now learned why Frosta municipality is called ‘Trondheim’s kitchen garden’.

Also added to the tour, was a ‘blind test’ of vegetables, before a serving of locally produced food.

The royal couple have frequently shared memories of this year’s journey on Instagram, including pictures of each other where they offer gratitude and thanks for the trip.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today