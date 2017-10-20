UDI: Historically low number of asylum seekers to Norway

UDI downgrades the number of asylum seekers expected in 2017. According to the Directorate, the arrival of ordinary asylum seekers is historically low.

From January to August 2017, less than 2,900 people applied for protection in Norway. Only 1,613 of these were ordinary asylum seekers, ie people who come to Norway and apply for protection on their own, according to the Immigration Directorate (UDI).

In May, UDI estimated that 3,000 ordinary asylum seekers would come to Norway in 2017. Now they have lowered the figure to 2,500.

– The number of ordinary asylum seekers to Norway as of 31 August 2017 is historically low, the directorate writes in a press release.

UDI explains that the number of asylum seekers that came through the summer months was much lower than expected. They believe the low level of arrivals may persist throughout the year.

In addition, the number of ordinary asylum seekers is expected to be halved in 2018, from 6,000 to 3,000.

In September, only 183 asylum seekers came to Norway, and the arrival numbers have been steady for close to 50 new asylum seekers per week for the past several months.

As a result of the low asylum arrivals in Norway, UDI from the new year must lay off between 150 and 200 temporary employees.

“This does not come as a surprise to us, and we have been prepared for a while. This is a consequence of the situation with fewer asylum seekers, said UDI Director Frode Forfang to NTB Thursday last week.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today