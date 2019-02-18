UN envoy to build trust in Syria

Norwegian UN envoy attempts to build trust between Syrian factions

The Norwegian diplomat, Geir O. Pedersen, raised confidence building between Syrians factions when he held his first press conference as the UN Special Envoy to Syria. “I Have told both the Syrian government, opposition leaders and their supporters that building trust is important. Ceasefires must be respected, and terror must be fought,” said Pedersen at the Geneva press conference.





At the press conference, Pedersen said that he hopes the notified constitutional committee can meet in Geneva as soon as possible to draft a new Syrian constitution.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey have promised to join the committee.

“But it is important that the committee work in parallel on several issues such as elections under UN supervision, solutions for internally displaced Syrians and reconstruction of the country,” Pedersen added.

The Norwegian diplomat took over the job as the UN Special Envoy to Syria right after New Year. He has been given the difficult task of trying to find a political solution to the nearly eight-year long conflict.





