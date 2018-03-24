US ambassador believes Norway will get tariff exemptions

USA’s ambassador to Norway, Kenneth Braithwaite, said he is working to ensure Norway’s exemption from the United States’ new tariffs.

Adresseavisen newspaper, who interviewed Braithwaite, said he is going a long way to signal that Norway can be exempted from the USA’s new customs duty on steel and aluminum.

‘’When it comes to such complicated agreements between countries,it sometimes happens that not all information is available. The customs case has not been finalised and decided. Hopefully we can solve it to the benefit of both the United States and Norway,” said Braithwaite to Adresseavisen.

On Friday it became apparent that Norway is not on the list of countries exempted by Donald Trump for toll. So far, only the EU countries, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and South Korea are listed.

The new customs duties entered into force on Friday morning at 05.01 Norwegian time, and are thus presently a reality for the Norwegian export industry.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today