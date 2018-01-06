Lottery win of NOK 3.6 billion in the United States

A lucky winner of the One Mega Millions lottery in the United States won the equivalent of NOK 3.6 billion.

After the draw on Friday, it was clear that one lottery coupon was sold with the right number combination. The winner’s identity is currently unknown.

If the winner agrees to distribute the win over 29 years, he or she can cash in a total of 450 million US dollars. If instead, he or she wants to receive all the money at once, the sum will be significantly less, $281 million, which is still a tidy little sum.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today