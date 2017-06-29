USA, UK and Norway: Trilateral maritime security cooperation

Today, Thursday June 29th 2017, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway signed a statement of intent to lay out guiding principles for trilateral partnership with P-8A Aircraft to address the changing security environment in the North Atlantic.

As the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway continue to work to advance trilateral maritime security cooperation, this agreement establishes a framework for further cooperation in areas such as readiness, enhancing defense

capability, and interoperability.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway will continue to work together and with other NATO Allies to improve North Atlantic security efforts.

Source: government.no / Norway Today