1,500 veterinarians signs petition against dog breeding

1,500 veterinarians have signed a petition against unethical dog breeding

More than 1,500 veterinarians have so far signed the Veterinary Association’s petition against dog breeding where they consider that dogs are subjected to pain and health problems.

It is the breeding of dogs to achieve certain features at the expense of their health that the Veterinary Association wants to put an end to.

– Too many dogs in Norway are born with an anatomy that makes them have very poor health. It is important to bring attention to this so that no animal is born to a life of suffering, says Torill Moseng, president of the Norwegian Veterinary Association, to NRK.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel among the worst

According to the Channel, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – one of Norway’s most popular dog breeds – is mentioned in the petition. These dogs are according to veterinarians often born with chronic headaches because they are bred with skulls that are too small for their brains.

The Animal Welfare Act states that breeding should not affect the animals’ physical or mental functions in a negative way.

– It is clear that the law is not followed up with sufficient force. Now we need attitudes to be changed and for the authorities promote additional measures, according to the petition.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority also expresses concern about the problem, but says it is difficult to supervise all breeders.

Norwegian Kennel Club, which organizes dog owners and breeders, refutes in an email to NRK, that breeders are governed by commercial interests, instead of the dogs’ welfare. They also say that they work extensively with coursing of breeders.

about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, (Wikipedia)

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a small spaniel classed as a toy dog by The Kennel Club and the American Kennel Club. It originated in the United Kingdom and is one of the more popular breeds in many countries. Since 2000, it has grown in popularity in the United States and ranks as the 18th most popular pure-breed in the United States (2013 Registration Statistics).

It has a silky, smooth coat and commonly a smooth undocked tail. The breed standard recognizes four colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), Tricolor (black/white/tan), Black and Tan, and Ruby.

The breed is generally friendly, affectionate and good with both children and other animals; however, they require a lot of human interaction.

Since they are a family dog, it is recommended to not leave them alone at long periods at a time. The expected average lifespan of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is under ten years.

The King Charles changed inordinately in the late 17th century, when it was interbred with flat-nosed breeds.

Until the 1920s, the Cavalier shared the same history as the smaller King Charles Spaniel.

Breeders attempted to recreate what they considered to be the original configuration of the breed, a dog resembling Charles II’s King Charles Spaniel of the Restoration.

Various health issues affect this particular breed.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today