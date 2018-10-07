Exceptionally warm weather coming to Southern Norway

On Wednesday, 20 degrees Centigrade is expected in most parts of Southern Norway. But before the warm weather appears, it will rain cats and dogs in western Norway.

On Sunday, the meteorologists issued a hazard forecast for Western Norway south of the weather divide at Stad.

– From the night before Tuesday until the night before Wednesday, a lot of precipitation is expected in Western Norway. The places where we expect most rainfall will have 70-110 mm rain in 24 hours, writes the Norwegian Meteorological instittute, which warns that there is a danger of overwater in densely populated areas.

But after the rain, you can almost dare to locate your shorts once more, writes Nettavisen. Then temperatures are expected to rise to 20 degrees Centigrade in southern and central parts of Norway.

Looks promising

– It may look as if the warm weather, which is heading towards Denmark at the moment, will be coming to Norway next week, states Meteorologist Per Egil Haga.

He believes Wednesday may be the hottest day, but he suspects that the heat can last until the weekend.

– On Wednesday we can hope for the least clouds, and then the temperature will reach close to 20 degrees Centigrade, says Haga.

It is southerly winds from southern Europe that brings warm air northward. The heat will be located in southern parts of the country, but may well spread northwards.

– There is real hope that it will extend up to Trøndelag. The northern parts will also have favourable circulations in the atmosphere, with high temperatures, but it will be warmest in southern Norway, he elaborates

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today