Warns against flooding and landslides in southern Norway

Large amounts of precipitation are reported over Telemark and Sørlandet from Thursday evening. NVE warns of danger of flooding and landslides.

With reported rainfall amounts to 100 millimeters a day in the next few days, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) announces increased risk of flooding and landslides in southern Norway in the next few days. Especially the Agder counties and Telemark are exposed. NVE has set the notification level to yellow, which is the lowest alert level. The next steps on the orange and red scale.

– Steep slopes, as well as streams and river runs with large water flows are particularly vulnerable. Pay special attention to the areas affected by the flood in early October, where masses still can be unstable, NVE writes in the landslide warning .

NVE also warns of the danger of flooding. The violent precipitation will lead to increasing water flow in streams and rivers that respond quickly to rainy weather and also in densely populated areas.

– The most precipitation is expected in the coastal areas, and the meteorologists’ forecasts show that where rainfall occurs, it can reach 150-170 millimeters during the three days from Friday through Sunday, writes NVE.

