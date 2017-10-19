Eriksen Søreide becomes Foreign Minister, Bakke-Jensen takes over as Defense Minister

Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) will be Norway’s first female foreign minister. Her post will be taken over by the current European Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.

The selections will formally take place during the Cabinet of Ministers this Friday, announces both TV2 and NRK.

The changes are due to the current Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) accepting the position as president of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

When Brende’s new job was announced in September, Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) said that he would remain in his post until the Tronale debate was held and the Government’s budget proposal for 2018 was presented.

According to NRK, Frank Bakke-Jensen’s post as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the responsibility for EEA affairs and relations with the EU will not be replaced. Søreide becomes the only minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the supreme responsibility for all foreign policy matters.

