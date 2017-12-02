This is how the week-end weather will be (or already is)

Heavy wind and showers in several parts of the country, special notice of very slippery roads are the keywords for this week-end weather.

A week ago, the extreme weather “Ylva” ravaged Nordland, Troms and Finnmark. The storm took with it rooftops, trees and even pushed buses and trucks off the road. On Friday, the meteorologists announced more storms in store for Finnmark

– In the evening and night before Saturday we expect southernly full storm with strong winds in exposed coast and fjords in eastern Finnmark. Secure loose objects and be careful if you venture outdoors, the Meteorological Institute stated on Twitter.

Strong winds in the north

Saturday morning, meteorologist Frode Hassel tells us that the wind in Finnmark has decreased, but that it is still strong wind in exposed areas, and that during the weekend there will be strong winds several places in northern Norway.

– It will be windy in Nordland. Saturday it will reach a minor storm in some places in the south of the county, while the wind will be somewhat less further north, Hassel says to Dagbladet.

Rises by up to 20 degrees centigrade

In Nordland, Troms and Finnmark there will be variable amounts of clouds during the weekend. The low pressure causes a good deal of precipitation and higher temperatures in several places.

At Finnmarksvidda, the temperature will rise by 20 degrees centigrade, according to the Meteorological Institute.

– Huge temperature changes are expected in several places in the country. This allows the rain to freeze to ice on the ground and make for difficult driving conditions, Hassel warns.

In the South West the temperature is also rising above zero centigrade with some light precipitation, but with little or no wind.

