Withdrew after attention from Giske

NRK: Youth politician withdrew after unwanted sexual attention from Giske

A former youth politician in the Labour Party resigned after receiving unwanted sexual attention from Party Deputy Leader, Trond Giske, according to NRK.

Neither Giske nor party leader Jonas Gahr Støre wants to comment on the specific case.

According to NRK, the woman reports that she withdrew from politics following several cases of sexual advances some years ago.

– That story has been mentioned earlier, but it was not available in written form until late yesterday, therefore I have yet to asses it, Støre tells NRK Friday morning.

The case is one of several regarding the deputy’s conduct that has been reported to the party in the last few days. Thursday night there was a review of the allegations by the central committee and county leaders in the party, where Støre made it clear that Giske has acted in a manner not befitting a leader. Giske has kow-towed and regrets his behavior.

Bad culture in the party

– I find that there has been a bad culture in parts of the party regarding social appearance with party members, Giske stated on Thursday: Alcohol, different age groups, different power relationships over the years, which I think is not good, says Støre about the issues that are reported. He does not rule out that the party may have to address these issues through the holiday season.

In a SMS to NRK, Giske writes:

– I, together with Jonas Gahr Støre, have gone through the notices the party has received concerning me. I seriously believe that I have behaved in a manner that has been stressful to individuals. I therefore sincerly apologize for my behaviour.

Whether this will be a fatal blow against Giske in the ongoing struggle for power within the Norwegian Labour party or not, remains to be seen. The other Deputy, Hadia Tadjik, has made sure not to appear to rock to boat.

Jonas Gahr Støre: – Trond Giske does not have much leeway

– Public criticism against a deputy is both a criticism and a warning, says the Labour Party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre.

– Understandably there is uproar in the Labour Party just now, Støre told the press in the Parliament’s mingling room Friday morning.

He adds that the confidence in the deputy leader is weakened and that he does not have much leeway.

Thursday evening it was an emergency meeting in the Labour’s central committee, where Støre informed about the matter. Støre says there was no expressed vote of no confidence of Giske during the meeting.

