The prosecutor asks for 120 days jail in the ‘wolf case’

The prosecutor asks for 120 days imprisonment in the so-called wolf case

Prosecutor Inge Svae-Grotli filed Friday for 120 days imprisonment for Svein Ove Nordsveen from Engerdal in the so-called wolf case.

The prosecutor believes Nordsveen also should be refused the right to hunt for two years. Nordsveen is charged with complicity in illegal hunting in 2104, something he denies culpability for.

The appeal case has been up for Eidsivating Court of Appeal. Nordsveen was acquitted last time the matter went to court. The Supreme Court states that the law was misused. They therefore annulled the acquittal and sent the case back to the Court of Appeal for a retrial.

Nordsveen's actions will be assessed using the Penal Code instead of the milder Nature Diversity Act that the previous Court of Appeal arrived at, writes local newspaper Østlendingen.

Defense pleads for acquittal

– Nordsveen has been an active mediator, said the prosecutor in his procedure in the appeal in Eidsivating Court. He believes that there is enough evidence from wiretapping, telephone- and data seizures and GPS tracking that Nordsveen must be sentenced, despite the fact that he did not physically participate in the illegal wolf hunt.

Defender Jørn Mejdell Jakobsen pleads for a complete acquittal of his client.

– Nordsveen was never present during wolf hunt in Strandbygda. The hunter from Trysil was never there. Nor was his dogs, Mejdell Jakobsen argues.

Judgment in the case falls on 4 July. Four other men from Elverum is already convicted in the case in the Supreme Court.

World Wildlife Fund pleased

After the verdict against the other four the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) was pleased.

– In Norway, illegal hunting is among the greatest threats to the wolf population. There is every reason to give praise to Økokrim and Attorney General Tarjei Istad to address the issues in such a comprehensive and serious manner, said Nina Jensen, Secretary General of WWF, at the time.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today