Two wolves culled at Slettås in Trysil on New Year’s Day

The controversial wolf hunt on the Slettås pack in Trysil started on New Year’s Day with two wolves being culled a few hours after it started at 10 am.

The activist group «Hunt Saboteurs Sweden» attempted to stop the hunt on Tuesday, but was expelled from the municipality, according to their spokesperson, Ole Martin Norderhaug, writes NRK.

The Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment decided in December to cull the Slettås pack, residing inside the so-called «Wolf Zone», but decided to leave the Hobøl and Mangen packs be. In total, the Ministry has agreed to the culling of 29 wolves, three of them within the Wolf Zone (Sanctuary). The decision has been met with criticism from several parties.

Contrary to the constitution

The Animal Welfare Organization, NOAH, believes that the Ministry’s decision is contrary to the Norwegian constitution. On Friday, lawyer and professor of law at the University of Oslo (UiO), Mads Andenæs, submitted a temporary injunction on behalf of NOAH.

On Monday, Oslo City Court decided that they would treat the temporary injunction, but this does will not happen until Thursday, January 3rd.

The Slettås pack can consist of two to four individuals. 130 hunters participate in the hunt for them, writes the local newspaper Østlendingen.

The hunting party has previously estimated that the wolf hunt may be concluded within two to three days.

The Wolf Zone (Wikipedia)

The current Norwegian wolf policy was adopted in June 2011 in the so-called predatory animal settlement.

Here, a parliamentary decision from 2004 is extended, which states that the wolf is given a sanctuary east of Glomma up to Rendalen, in Østfold, Oslo and the most parts of Akershus.

The area is dubbed the management area for the breeding wolves and is most often referred to as the Wolf Zone.

Within this area, wolves should have the priority [over husbandry], while no establishment of territories outside this sanctuary shall be permitted to take place. As a consequence of the predatory animal settlement, a committee was appointed to evaluate the wolf zone in the spring of 2012.

License hunting for wolves, which was implemented in January 2012, is a result of this policy.

The latest hunt at Storås is controversial, as it is conducted inside the sanctuary area.

