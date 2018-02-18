NHO and Nav will be involved in integration

The leaders at NHO and Nav consider it urgent to help refugees into work. They are asking Norwegian companies for integration.

27,000 refugees will participate in the introductory program where they will learn the Norwegian language and will eventually get out into the work force, reports TV 2. The government platform is setting up an integration event, and Nav and NHO want nation wide companies to join the team.

“Work is the best form of inclusion and integration. Expertise and motivation quickly disintegrates if you just sit there. Therefore, we must have good cooperation with the companies,” says Nav Director Sigrun Vågeng.

“In this group we find a lot of good worker for the work force that companies need. In addition, we will contribute to quick and good integration,” says NHO Director Kristin Skogen Lund.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today