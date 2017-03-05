Woman missing after party

The police are looking for a 25 year old woman who has not been seen since she left a private party in Langesund Friday night.

– We’re conducting a broad investigation in and around the site and has several dogs involved in the search around the residence where the party took place, operations manager of the Telemark police district, Vidar Aaltvedt, said.

It was the woman’s parents that reported her missing approximately one day after she left the party at Langesund, Telemark.

She supposedly said good-night to the other partygoers before she left for home on foot. After that no one has seen her.

The Police have now released photos and personal details of the woman, who is a local resident.

– We have technicians in place to investigate the property and are conducting interviews with quite a few witnesses who were attending the party.

All partygoers don’t have the same knowledge of events, so we have slightly deviant responses. But we are fairly secure that she left the party around midnight Friday night, said Aaltvedt.

He stressed that the police doesn’t have any theory about what might have happened to the 25 year old woman, and that they are asking the public for tips.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today