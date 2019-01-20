Woman pinned under roof died in Sunnmøre

A woman in her 50s died when she got a roof over her in Gurskøy in Møre and Romsdal county.

The police in Møre og Romsdal were notified of the accident at 13.28 Saturday afternoon. The woman was pinned. She was released, but declared dead on the spot by health professionals.

“The woman was in her 50s and lived on the farm where the accident happened. The relatives have been notified,” operational manager Tove Anita Asp said to NTB.

“Why the roof fell, we do not know,” says the operations manager.

Police technicians were on site Saturday afternoon to do investigations.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today