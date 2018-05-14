A young spectator has died after an accident on the Motocross course in Trøndelag

A young spectator lost his life in an accident on the motocross course in Oppdal in Trøndelag. The police are investigating the incident.

The accident occurred during an organized training.

The spectator was hit by a motorcycle reports the police in Trøndelag about the accident that was reported at 14.50 Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to Orkdal Hospital with injuries not referred to as serious.

– “An adult who participated, lost control of his motorcycle and hit a young person who was killed. Life-saving first aid was initiated on the spot. All emergency services came to the scene, but unfortunately, he could not be saved,” said police deputy leader Geir Arne Sjøhagen about the incident to Opdalingen.

The police are now investigating the accident and will create a case when that is completed.

“That which is happening at the site forensic technicians are collecting information. The accident group from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration is coming soon,” said operations manager Stig Roger Olsen from the Trøndelag police district to NTB earlier Sunday afternoon.

Olsen mentioned the job of notifying relatives as extensively.

– The alert and orientation of relatives will take time, said the operator.

