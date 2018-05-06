Brækhus booed after successfully defending her World Champions belt

Cecilia Brækhus was counted for the first time in her career, but beat Kali Reis on points in a dramatic battle in Carson in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Brækhus was a great favourite before the match, and “The First Lady” delivered the victory people expected.

However, it did not come without drama.

The 36 year old sank deeply to her knees in the seventh round after a clear cut hit from Reis, and in the following round the Norwegian boxing queen was clearly shaken.

It is unclear whether Brækhus was actually in the seventh round, but she had to score.

Booing

In the end, she landed a fair points victory after the referee cards showed 97-92, 96-93,96-93, and the Bergen fighter delivered the bow after the match.

When she got the microphone in the ring, the American audience began to boo while Reis’s supporters lifted the American boxer and carried her around.

Unbeaten

The victory was Brækhus’ 33rd in her professional career, and could open up even more doors for future matches in the United States. Earlier in the day, the ESPN announced that the bergers receive $50,000, or approximately NOK 400,000 for the fight.

Brækhus had previously stated that she wants to fight Cris Cyborg, and the Brazilian was ring side in Los Angeles on Friday.

She arrived at the arena with her title belt in MMA and was dressed in a t-shirt saying “Cyborg vs. Brækhus. ” This led to rumours that the two would meet in the ring in the near future.

