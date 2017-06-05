The Chess elite in place in Stavanger

The World’s Chess elite in place in Stavanger

The world’s best chess players, with Magnus Carlsen in the lead, have come to Stavanger. Monday, the Norway Chess Tournament begins.

In addition to Carlsen, chess greats such as Indian Vishy Anand and Levon Aronian from Armenia are in place in the oil town, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

Russian Sergeant Karjakin is also present in this year’s edition of Norway Chess. Last year he was one of those who challenged Carlsen, who ended up winning at home. Twice earlier – in 2013 and 2014 – Karjakin has gone victoriously out of the tournament.

-We have a historical strong line-up in the tournament. It gives us a lot of attention, says Norway Chess entrepreneur Kjell Madland, who has managed to gather the world’s top chess players for the competition. In addition, the organizer expects journalists from several countries to attend the tournament.

Stavanger Concert Hall

– There are also a number of visitors coming to watch the players, says Madland.

The event starts with a blitz tournament Monday. This determines the layout of the main tournament, which begins on Tuesday afternoon.

The blitz tournament, and the first rounds of the main event, is played at Clarion Hotels Air and Energy, while the last three rounds are played in Stavanger Concert Hall. The tournament will end on Saturday, June 16th. The Tournament can be followed live via chess24.com, the broadcast is available from 6 pm on Monday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today