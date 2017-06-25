Short Holiday Breaks in Norway

Take a short Holiday Break in Norway

Enjoy a short break in the Norwegian Fjords, with scenic Fjord cruises and the famous Flåm Railway. Stay in beautifully located, tiny fjord villages.

For your winter holiday you can join adventurous Northern Lights breaks to the Arctic towns of Tromsø and Kirkenes, both ideally located in the middle of the Northern Lights zone – try Dog sledding in the Arctic wilderness, sleep in a real Snow hotel, join a Snow Mobile safari or a Reindeer sledge.

Source: fjordtravel.no / Norway Today