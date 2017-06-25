Short Holiday Breaks in Norway

Bergen FjordsThe UNESCO Bryggen wharf Bergen. Photo by Rita de Lange. Fjord Travel Norway

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 25. June 2017

Take a short Holiday Break in Norway

Enjoy a short break in the Norwegian Fjords, with scenic Fjord cruises and the famous Flåm Railway. Stay in beautifully located, tiny fjord villages.

 

For your winter holiday you can join adventurous Northern Lights breaks to the Arctic towns of Tromsø and  Kirkenes, both ideally located in the middle of the Northern Lights zonetry Dog sledding in the Arctic wilderness, sleep in a real Snow hotel, join a Snow Mobile safari or a Reindeer sledge. READ MORE about Short Holiday Breaks in Norway

 

Source: fjordtravel.no / Norway Today

