GROUP I REVIEW: Croatia are closer to a semi-final berth after a high-octane, 32:28, win against Norway, whose chances to progress have slimmed with the defeat

Two underwhelming performances in a row left the Croatian fans wondering if their team had any chance to challenge for a medal at the EHF EURO 2018. There were many aspects of the game to correct, but Croatia will live another day after their 32:28 (17:15) victory against Norway in their second main round match.

The much-needed improvement in the Croatian goalkeeping circle finally came on Saturday night in a sold-out Arena Zagreb, where Ivan Stevanovic lifted the hosts past Norway with a 14-save game. READ MORE about Goalkeeper improvement helps Croatia power past Norway

Source: Source: cro2018.ehf-euro.com / Norway Today