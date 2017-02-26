Harsh criticism of Kvitfjell

Kvitfjell gets flak as World Cup organizer from race director Markus Waldner, according to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

Race boss of The International Ski Federation (FIS), speaks in negative terms about what he claims to be poor preparedness for the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Kvitfjell this weekend.

According to the Kronen Zeitung there was therefore convened an emergency meeting of the Olympic facility from 1994 on Thursday.

The FIS mogul told the newspaper that Kvitfjell will get one last chance as organizer, but adds that FIS has a number of very good organizers who are just waiting for the opportunity to get into the Alpine World Cup Circus.

Source: VG / Norway Today