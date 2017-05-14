Jakob Ingebrigtsen with a victory in the season opener

With a clear victory, Jakob Ingebrigtsen got a promising start to the athletics season.

The 16-years-old noted the time 3.43.85 on the 1,500 meter during a competition in Portland, Oregon. Jakob Ingebrigtsen beat his closest rival, Canadian Cole Peterson, by a margin of 1.95 seconds.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen left last year behind with a very strong season. Including setting a personal record of 3.42,44 for the 1,500 meters.

During Saturday’s competition the older brothers Henry (26) and Philip (24) also participated. The latter was number two on the 800 meter with a time of 1.48.40, while the oldest of the Ingebrigtsen brothers finished sixth with a time of 1.49.88.

Brother Filip in second place

Filip was beaten by a slim margin by the American Harun Abda who clocked in at 1.40.07.

The Ingebrigtsen clan came to Portland straight from altitude training. The trio has for some time been camped in Flagstaff in Arizona. According to plan, the brothers will attend the Diamond League venue in Eugene, Oregon on May 27.