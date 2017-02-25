Jansrud makes history at Kvitfjell

Men’s downhill: Kjetil Jansrud made a mistake at the end of the course, but was brilliant at the top and won Saturday’s downhill at Kvitfjell.

Kjetil Jansrud (31) was afraid that an error at the end would deprive his chance of winning after an otherwise flawless run. None of its competitors could however match the Vinstra dude, who is now the most successful skier of Kvitfjell.

The victory means that no one now has won more races in Kvitfjell than Kjetil Jansrud.

The Norwegian has now won two downhill and four Super-G races at Kvitfjell, and has therefore surpassed the Austrian skiing legend Hermann Maier, with his five wins, – two in the downhill, and three in the Super-G events.

– Some people think it only makes sense. What’s fun factor is if you look back on the number of I’ve spent to achieve those victories, I think that really is a bit unique, as I was a technician at the start of my career and took my first victory here in 2012, Kjetil Jansrud told NRK after the victory ceremony.

– During the first few years there have been quite a few wins and there are hopefully a few years left in which to achieve more.

Source: / Norway Today /Photo: worldcup.kvitfjell.no / Thea Sofie Olaussen