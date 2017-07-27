King greeted by spectacular by acrobatic performance

King Harald opened the, ‘King Harald’s World Gym for Life Challenge’ at Brunstad, in Vestfold on Wednesday, and witnessed a spectacular opening ceremony.

Norway is hosting this year’s international convention and show-case of gymnastics. The gymnastics exhibition was one of three experiences that the King received from the Norwegian Sports Federation on the occasion of his 80th birthday earlier this year. The convention was named King Harald World Gym for Life Challenge in honour of the king.

Over 2,000 athletes from 23 nations will compete for a week for the title of best in the world, and the finals will be held on Saturday night.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today