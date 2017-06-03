Norwegian dupes job applicants into non-existing jobs

Norwegian dupes 5 job applicants into non-existing jobs in the Philippines

The Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor has indicted a Norwegian national. He has allegedly duped five job applicants into non-existing employment in Norway. This happened during 2015.

Prosecutor in Cebu, Alex Gabud, found cause to charge James Daniel Sigvathsen with illegal recruitment on a grand scale.

– Evidently, Sigvathsen is not licensed nor authorized to recruit workers for employment abroad, he states.

Payments of NOK 300,000 or more

He has also failed to reimburse expenses incurred by the complainants, according to the verdict. The case stemmed from the complaint filed by five job applicants.

They accuse Sigvathsen of defraud (estafasa) and large scale illegal recruitment before the City Prosecutor’s Office. The complainants applies to promises made by Sigvathsen, who assured that the applicants would be employed in Norway.

The applicants were told to pay between PHP 200,000 to PHP 250,000 each as collateral. The accused promised to reimburse the monies once they arrived in Norway.

Sigvathsen told the applicants that he is the owner of an employment agency in Norway. The applicants underwent ‘language training’ in the respondent’s office for 10 months. The applicants were however not transferred to Norway after their language training.

Despite several follow-ups, Sigvathsen failed to return the money to the respondents.

No counter affidavit

The Philippine Overseas Employment Agency issued a certification stating that Sigvathsen is not authorized to recruit workers for employment abroad.

The accused failed to submit a counter-affidavit, thereby prompting the Government’s prosecutor to resolve the complaint based on the evidence presented by the complainants.

– A review of the allegations of the complainants, not refuted by the respondent, renders probable cause for the commission of the crime of estafa and large scale illegal recruitment, according to the resolution.

© sunstar.com.ph / Norway Today