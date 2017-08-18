Rosenborg beat Ajax in Amsterdam

Rosenborg shook Ajax out of their rhythm in the first match of the European League’s fourth qualifying round. New player, Samuel Adegbenro, made it a 1 to 0 win for the team.

Adegbenro, who just this week was transferred from Viking, made a spectacular debut.

After 77 minutes, he became the match winner in Amsterdam, giving Rosenborg an opportunity for advancement to the group stage before returning to Lerkendal in Trondheim in a week’s time.

Adegbenro was aided on his road to glory by another newcomer, Icelandic Matthias Vilhjálmsson, ahead of the match’s only goal. Vilhjálmsson took advantage of an Ajax defensive error, and Adegbenro slammed in a great goal.

The result came after a 90 minute closely fought battle, something Kåre Ingebrigtenen’s crew should be very pleased with.

Ajax pressure

Ajax attempted an equaliser at the final whistle, but failed to succeed. Thus, the guests could cheer a squad victory. Rosenborg now have the highest hopes for the group stage in the European League.

‘It was a very good result for Rosenborg. They played the match just the way they wanted for long periods of time’, said TV Max’s football expert, Kjetil Rekdal, after the win.

