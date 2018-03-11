Svindal is Norway’s most popular athlete

Alpine ski athlete, Aksel Lund Svindal, took the throne at the top of the list of the country’s most popular athletes, showed a survey.

47% of respondents to the survey carried out by the analysis company, Sponsor Insight, ranked Svindal highest, wrote Aftenposten newspaper.

Marit Bjørgen is number two, while cross-country coach,Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is number three.

‘’It is well-known names on the list. Most surprising to me is that Bjørgen did not capture the top spot, but this may also be influenced by having had her really big day last weekend at the Olympics.

Svindal had a great day early in the Olympics, and therefore may have gotten more counts on our measure,” said Vegard Arntsen, general manager of the analysis company.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today