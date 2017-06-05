Swedish cross-country skiing chief satisfied that CAS decide on Johaug case

Swedish cross-country chief, Johan Sares, thinks it’s correct that the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport ) tribunal deals with the drugs case against Therese Johaug.

On Tuesday, the case goes to the arbitration court in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Norwegian cross-country star hopes to reduce, or, at best, get an acquittal on a 13 months’ exclusion for doping,but the opposite might also happen, and the penalty be extended. Johaug hopes to compete in the winter Olympics next year.

But is it vital for cross-country skiing if Johaug competes in the championship or not? Johan Sares doesn’t think so.

‘No, it’s not essential for the sport. The most important thing is that the case is properly assessed, so that she gets the correct penalty according to the regulations’, he said.

Sares is pleased that the Johaug case is being heard abroad.

‘It’s always good to get an international assessment, especially when it comes to high profile athletes, who will compete in the Olympics, and World Championship. Whatever decision the CAS comes to, you can rely on it being the right one’, said

Sweden’s cross-country skiing team manager.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today