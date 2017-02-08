From left to right, Silver medalist Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, Gold medalist Erik Guay of Canada, and Bronze medalist Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada, celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremonmy after the men's Super-G at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud
8. February 2017
Canada is represented twice on the podium: Erik Guay is the sensation of the day and won gold at the Super G!
Manuel Osbourne-Paradis let himself get carried away by Guay’s performance and added bronze while favourite Kjetil Jansrud catched the silver medal. And even two Swiss men were really happy at the end. READ MORE about The day of the Canadians
Source: stmoritz2017.ch / Norway Today
