Canada is represented twice on the podium: Erik Guay is the sensation of the day and won gold at the Super G!

Manuel Osbourne-Paradis let himself get carried away by Guay’s performance and added bronze while favourite Kjetil Jansrud catched the silver medal. And even two Swiss men were really happy at the end. READ MORE about The day of the Canadians

Source: stmoritz2017.ch / Norway Today