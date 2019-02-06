125 cruise ships expected to Oslo this year

Cruise traffic into Oslo Harbor will increase considerably in the coming season. Nearly 125 ships and more than 240,000 passengers are expected.

While Bergen is investing heavily in on-shore power for the cruise ships, on-shore power will not be expanded for the cruise traffic in Oslo in the first instance, says Port Manager Ingvar Mathisen to the magazine Skipsrevyen, who writes that the increase is 27 per cent compared with last year’s season.

The ships will arrive mainly between March and September, says the Port of Oslo.

The City Council has presented a very ambitious action plan to make Oslo a zero-discharge port. One concrete measure is the cooperation with other ports to give the ships access to on-shore power by 2025, to have emission-free entry and exit and zero-emission solutions for bus transport and waste management, says business magazine Kjetil Lund in Oslo to the magazine.

Of Oslo’s total emissions, ships and ports total 55,000 tonnes of CO2 (4 per cent of the total), of which cruise ships account for 5,000 tonnes (only 0.4 per cent of the total)

