Over 20 people affected by outbreak of stomach virus at Hardangervidda

The Norwegian Tourist Association (DNT) reported on Sunday that cases of a contagious stomach virus have broken out at some cabins at Hardangervidda. A total of 23 people were affected, reported the association

“It’s a hard problem when our people at our cabins get sick. We do our best to take care of them,” said Henning Hoff Wikborg, CEO of DNT Oslo and Omegn in a press release on Sunday.

Those who are ill have been isolated in their own room, and have access to their own toilet, or have been transported and accommodated in hotels, according to Wikborg.

Hordaland Red Cross have taken 15 people from Hardangervidda, and the municipality in Eidfjord fears an outbreak of ‘norovirus’, wrote Bergens Tidende newspaper on Sunday. Symptoms of the stomach virus are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

The Infectious Epidemic Centre in Eidfjord stated that those who are ill can be infectious for up to 48 hours after the last symptoms have disappeared and that those who are ill should not move on to other cabins the first day that they are healthy again.

DNT asked those who have plans for Easter holidays at Hardangervidda to contact the cabins they plan to visit in advance.

‘’There is no reason to cancel Easter holidays to the mountains. There are many possibilities for a nice holiday both in Hardangervidda and in other mountain areas,but it is important to think of good hygiene as you travel. Please take Antibac in your luggage and wash your hands well’’, said Wikborg.

