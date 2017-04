Norway’s fishing capital – The picturesque coastal town of Alesund is beautifully located at the western coast of Norway, surrounded by stunning scenery.

It is an ideal starting point for a fjord cruise on the Geirangerfjord. You can also visit the beautiful surrounding islands; the Runde bird island & the Alnes lighthouse.

Source: fjordtravel.no / Norway Today