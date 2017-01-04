Housing prices continue to rise

Housing prices rose 1.1 percent in December, adjusted for seasonal variations. Prices are now 12.8 percent higher than a year ago.

This was revealed by director Christian Dreyer Vammervold of Real Estate Norway at a press conference on Wednesday. Nominal house prices increased in December 2016 by 0.5 percent.

The strongest growth was in Oslo and Moss with inflation of 0.9 percent in the previous month. Haugesund had the weakest development with a decrease of 0.1 percent.

During December, 2,645 homes were sold, 11.2 percent fewer than in December 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today