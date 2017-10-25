Avinor Oslo Airport is finalist for prestigious international architectural award

American World Architecture News has released the list of buildings competing for the annual award given to the most sustainable building. Among the finalists on the list is the expansion of Oslo airport.

‘The extension of Oslo airport has paid attention to design, innovation and sustainability’, it said in the jury’s statement.

The jury also drew attention to the overall idea behind the project, which concerned not only sustainability in materials and energy use, but also created an efficient facility.

International attention

The project has received great attention worldwide, and is the first airport terminal to achieve the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ environmental certification, the second highest certification possible.

Oslo Airport has been nominated for a number of awards, and is one of the finalists for the ‘World Architecture Fair’, and ‘Inside Awards’, which will be held in Berlin in November.

‘This is a feather in our cap at Avinor, and of course, tribute goes to all the architects. We are very proud of the entire airport, and we have got a building the whole of Norway can be proud of’, said Communications Manager at Avinor Oslo Airport, Joachim Westher Andersen.

In particular, the new airport’s optimal shape, effective land use, the use of snow cooling systems, materials selection, and the high percentage of public transport to reach the airport are all emphasised.

The Nordic Office of Architecture are behind the project.

Source: Avinor /Norway Today