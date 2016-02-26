Canary Islands less popular among Norwegians

“Sunny and warm all year round» does not tempt as many Norwegians to the Canary Islands as it used to do. The number of Norwegians taking a vacation on the sunshine islands fell by 12.8 percent from 2014 to 2015.

The Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa experienced an almost constant growth in tourism from Norway since the millennium. But now the trend has reversed, Aftenposten writes.

While 507,000 “sunhungry” Norwegians visited the holiday islands in 2014, the number dropped to 442,000 last year, according to figures from the Spanish civil aviation authority Aena. Tourist Attache Miguel Nombela at Spain’s tourism office in Norway confirms the decline and say that now initiate targeted marketing campaigns to reverse the trend. He also emphasizes that the Canaries, despite the decline, still are the favorite destination of Norwegian

The sunshine islands are even more popular amongst tourists from other countries. 11.7 million tourists visited the archipelago last year, and apart from Norway, all countries experienced either growth or a marginal decline in the number of people travelling to the islands.

Among Norwegians, however, the decline is across the board. Even the absolute holiday favorite Gran Canaria was less popular last year, with a decline of 25,000 visitors – or 7.4 percent – from 2014.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today