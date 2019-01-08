Denies bonus points on private trips

Equinor and Telenor deny employees bonus points on private trips

Equinor and Telenor are among the companies that refuse employees’ bonus points on private travel wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.





On January 1, new reporting rules were introduced for the use of bonus points, which oblige employers to tax the employees’ bonus use.

Skips redtape

“But an increasing number of companies bypass the bureaucracy with reporting by denying their employees bonus points on private journeys,” said Bernt Roger Eliassen, chief of the travel agency group, BCD Travels, to the newspaper.

“I would estimate that 70 to 80% of the corporate customers we have talked to so far have chosen to ban private use of bonus points earned on business travel,” he said.

Equinor and Telenor, which together have 40,000 employees, are among the companies that have introduced such a rule for their workers.

“It is the individual employee who is responsible for keeping track of their own bonus points and ensuring that they do not take out bonus points earned on a business trip for private purposes,” said press officer, Bård Glad Pedersen, of Equinor.

© NTB Scanpix / #