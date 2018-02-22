Great winter conditions in the mountains

Large parts of Norway are now on winter holiday,and anyone who has travelled to the mountains will enjoy good, stable winter conditions for the rest of the week.

State Meteorologist, Gunnar Livik tells about continuing good weather in the mountains of southern Norway, and fine, stable temperatures.

‘’It will get cold, but there’ll be no blizzards, and little wind. In the northeastern parts of the mountains,there may be some snow, but not large amounts.Sunbathing is also possible in some places in the mountains.

Sunshine in cloudless skies, and very good conditions for everyone who loves winter sports.

Small snowfall

In recent days, Varsom.no has reduced the estimated risk of avalanches from ‘great’ in some places, to ‘little danger’ across the country.

Livik explained that the danger of avalanches can change quickly.

‘’Snow, or fog, wind, and rapid temperature changes can quickly lead to high risk of avalanche conditions. However, if the snow settles, with stable temperatures, and low rainfall, the danger is reduced again’’, he explained.

Northern Norway breaks away with the best weather the first few days ahead, but in Finnmark and Northern Troms, there is low pressure, and during the week, there may be dense snow showers, and a little wind in outer areas of Finnmark.

Trøndelag may also get a lot of snow during the weekend.

There will also be more snow in the mountains of southern Norway on Sunday, which may mean difficult driving conditions in some places when mountain tourists are travelling home.

“But it’s too early to say how much snow, or how difficult the conditions will become now, so you’ll just keep abreast as the weekend approaches,’’ saidLivik.

Crocuses?

And for anyone who has had enough of snow and cold, and who longs for warm sun, and budding crocuses, they’ll simply have to wait with patience. Although there are higher temperatures in Western Norway,especially near the coast, it is still cold.

“We expect the cold winter weather to remain in most of the country next week. Winter will continue, and it’s actually quite normal at the end of February,’’ said Livik.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today