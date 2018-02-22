Teenager detained for four weeks after stabbing in Oslo

A teenager who has been charged with stabling a young boy on a bus in Oslo was detained for four weeks with a ban on letters and visits.

Two of the weeks are in full isolation. The judgment in Oslo district court on Wednesday afternoon is in line with the prosecution’s request.

“We will ask for four weeks of custody, with a ban on letters and visits,and perhaps also full isolation. The latter we haven’t yet considered’’,said investigator, Kjetil Moen of Oslo Police District to NTB news in advance of the court hearing.

A young boy was stabbed several times in the upper body on the 31 bus in Oslo on Monday night. The alleged perpetrator has a police conviction, and confirmed that he’d had an argument with insults.

The teenager who was stabbed was out of life threatening danger on Tuesday.

