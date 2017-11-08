Historically low air fares coming to Europe, but not Norway

Flight expert believes the passenger fee will hit Norwegians in the pocket when next year, the cheapest air tickets ever are expected in Europe.

Increased aircraft capacity among low cost companies is expected to provide historically low air fares in Europe next year, reported Nettavisen newspaper.

But Hans-Jørgen Elnæs, aeronautical consultant at WinAir, doesn’t think Norwegians will notice anything special in the price department. The reason is the ‘airline fee’, which makes Norway less attractive to the airlines.

‘A fee of 80 kroner hits low cost carriers hard. Norway is also far north, so it’s far to fly here, so there are a lot of negative factors that argue against low-cost airlines putting their new routes here,’ said Elnæs.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today