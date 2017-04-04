Increase in the number of overnight stays in January

In January there were nearly 1.36 million overnight stays at Norwegian hotels. This is 3 percent more than during the same month last year, according to new SSB numbers.

In all, they registered 1.6 million lodgings in January, according to new figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

1.3 million of these were lodging at hotels, and of these 1,060,000 were Norwegian overnight stays – an increase of 5 percent, or 53,000 overnight stays. Number of foreign guest nights decreased by 2 percent to 299,000.

Average price per room was 899 kroner in January, which is 4 percent higher compared with the same month last year.

The number of holiday stays rose by 4 percent from January last year, while the number of business trip stays rose by 5 percent. Conference stays fell by 2 percent.

The figures also show that in January there were 93,000 overnight stays at campsites and 144,000 in holiday villages. This is a decrease of respectively 17 and 16 percent.

At Svalbard, there were 8000 overnight stays in January . This is an increase of 20 percent. 81 per cent of overnight stays were in holiday and leisure accommodation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

