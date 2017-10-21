Visit amazing Lofoten

The midnight sunLofoten. The midnight sun.Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / Scanpix

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 21. October 2017

Be stunned by wonderful Lofoten

Lofoten is a spectacular archipelago in the northern part of Norway, famous for midnight sun, northern lights, sea and mountains.

 

Far north in the Northern Atlantic Ocean, Lofoten is an archipelago on the Western coast of Norway just north of the Arctic Circle.

Lofoten is one of those hidden, secret places on Earth with untouched coastline, pristine beaches with crystal clear waters, where mountains meet sea, featuring millions of tons of fish and incredible wild life.

Lofoten is known for excellent fishing and nature attractions, small villages off the beaten track and not in the least, whale safaris.

Want to know more or how to get there? Then follow the link to visit lofoten

 

©  fjordtours.comNorway Today

 

