Labour appears to be a politically bankrupt estate according to Siv Jensen

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen believes that the Labour Party’s tarring of Norway and lack of response to the debate on integration is the reason for the opponents’ bad election result.

-Labour at the moment appears as a politically bankrupt estate; Jensen stated when she spoke to the party’s National board on Saturday. This was met by a hearty round of applause.

The Frp leader believes that Labour based their election campaign solely on tarring the state of Norway in a way that the electorate did not accept. Additionally, the Labour’s leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, chose to attack the Progress Party (Frp) rhetoric rather than discussing issues like a ban on nikab, closed asylum receptions and segregation, she maintained.

In her speech, she also discussed forthcoming negotiations with the Liberals about possible participation in the Government.

– For us, politics is important, not who or how many participate in the Government. We do not seek power for the sake of power. This is all about gaining political impact, Jensen went on.

She announced that Frp’s aim to get rid of the property tax will be “extremely important” for the Progress Party in the ensuing negotiations and explorations

In her speech, she also spent time on talking about school, a subject that the Liberals has announced that is paramount to them. The Progress Party leader, among other things, emphasized action against bullying and strengthening of vocational training as being important.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today