Fewer to receive work assessment benefits

Throughout this year, those who are receiving the unemployment benefit – work assessment benefits (AAP) has been reduced by NOK 3,800.

At the end of September, 142,400 people receive this type of unemployment benefits (AAP), which corresponds to 4.2 percent of the population aged 18-66, according to figures from Nav.

At the same time, there were 28,300 people aged 18-29 who collects this unemployment benefit. It is 300 fewer than at the same time last year.

“The number of people with this type of unemployment benefit has been steadily declining over the past few years,” says Sigrun Vågeng, Labor and Welfare Director.

“Among those whose benefits end, four out of ten people go back to work,” she continues.

During the last quarter of 2017, 12,300 people have begun to receive work assessment benefit,56 percent of them had previously received sick pay.

Over 70 percent of those who receive work assessment benefits (AAP) have mental or musculoskeletal disorders.

In Vestfold, there are now 12 percent fewer recipients of this type of unemployment benefit payments last year, while Rogaland has seen an increase of 5 percent.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today