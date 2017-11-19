Nottingham to North Cape and Svalbard

Nottingham to the North Cape & Svalbard

Some people are crazier than others. Darren Wombwell, Micheal Perry and Mark Turner decided last year to attempt to travel to the North Cape from Nottingham in the middle of England – maybe best known for the story of Robin Hood. Their first attempt was not properly prepared, but this time around they are succeeding!

They at least have the good sense to choose the better roads in Sweden to get there instead of using the more precarious (but scenic) roads of Norway. Norway Today anyway salute the effort and recommend watching their beautiful pictures and brief description of their trip on Darren’s blog.

