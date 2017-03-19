Ofotbanen – The Ofoten Railway

TOPICS:
RombakfjordRombakfjord at Narvik -Photo: Visit Narvik

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 19. March 2017

Northern Norway’s hidden pearl, is the railway between Narvik and Kiruna.

The trip takes you through a historical, beautiful and wild landscape. Give yourself the opportunity to take the train in a unique landscape from fjords to mountains, with a breathtaking view. Ofotbanen is by some referred to as one of the most spectacular railway lines in the world. READ MORE about Ofotbanen – The Ofoten Railway

 

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Ofotbanen – The Ofoten Railway"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*