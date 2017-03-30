Trondheim, Norway’s historical capital, has played a central role in the nation’s history and many of the city’s popular attractions bear witness to its importance.

Nidarosdomen was built on the burial site of Olav the Holy, and was started upon in 1070, the best known attractions in Trondheim. Adjacent to the cathedral we find the Erkebispegården, the seat of the archbishop from the 1100s until the Reformation. Here we find, amongst other things, an archaeological museum and Norway’s Crown Jewels. READ MORE about Trondheim

Source: trondelag.com / Norway Today